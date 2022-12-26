What we understand from the Harry & Meghan docu-series on Netflix is that British correspondents are not journalists in its truest sense breaking news, but they are more of publicists. We all know how the tabloid culture runs on sensationalism and taking sides and how stories are planted. Looks like yellow journalism is encouraged rampantly in Britain turning the tabloids into nothing, but a piece of yellow rag.

One of the key elements running through the Harry & Meghan show was the criticism of the British press which Harry clearly says that the way there are cinema, culture, political, sports correspondents, there are royal correspondents in Britain who are more like the PR arm of the royal family.

The Harry & Meghan docu-series makes us realise how they leak and plant stories. Prince Harry says, “There’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories too.” In the docu-series we realise how the British press conspires with the members of Buckingham Palace in digging out stories to tarnish the reputation of Harry and Meghan. Harry clearly says, “If you’re part of the royal rota, you have priority over the story over everybody else,” Harry says. “All royal news goes through the filter of all newspapers within the royal rota, most of which, apart from the Telegraph, happen to be tabloids.”

The docu-series talks about digging out the past of Meghan Markle including her relationship with her second sister whom she hardly met. Harry says that the royal family didn’t make any effort to support the couple when Meghan, the first mixed-raced member of the modern royal family, faced racism attacks by the media and was called nigger time and again.

We wonder how low the British media could stoop down by printing a daughter’s (Meghan Markle) letter to her father. The contents of the letter that the seven-month pregnant Meghan Markle wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, before her wedding was leaked out by the British media.

The five-page letter that the Duchess of Sussex wrote, before her marriage to Prince Harry, revealed that her father’s acts had disappointed her. The letter Meghan wrote that her father broke her heart “into a million pieces” by criticising her marriage to Prince Harry. She also implored him to patch things with her privately.

Indirectly referring to Prince William, Prince Harry said “Some of the members of the family were like, ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?”

Prince Harry added, “For so many people in the family — especially, obviously, the men — there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.”

It’s good to see how Prince Harry and Meghan Marlke stood by each other through the difficult times. Harry clearly said that her mother, Lady Diana had fought all the politics of the royal family all by herself, with no support from any corner except the love of the British public. And that both Harry and Meghan love the British public, but not the British press.

