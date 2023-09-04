A simple story on teenagers can be made interesting too. But the makers failed to bring out the real emotions of the characters. Netflix is known for its brilliant teenage shows and films like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Gilmore Girls, Ginny & Georgia, Elite, Class to name a few.

But the makers of Friday Night Plan did a shoddy job by not being able to bring out the different layers of the characters. Probably they were in a rush in making a one-and-a-half-hour film. There are different sides to a human being, but Friday Night Plan failed to bring out that.

Friday Night Plan, directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, is a film about brotherhood and self-discovery. Only Babil Khan’s character had a few layers which were definitely not peeled off well. But sadly there was nothing gripping or engaging in the content. What was so different I ask myself? Nothing is my answer. Though Babil tried doing justice to his role, this movie is not even a fun one-time watch.

In the movie, Babil Khan plays the nerdy older brother, and his character’s partner-in-crime is his mischievous younger brother, portrayed by Amrith Jayan. Together, they are the ultimate duo, ready to conquer the coolest, most happening party of the year. Most importantly, the cast didn’t look like school kids in their teens and that includes Babil who in no way looked like an eighteen-year-old. They looked more like college kids, but definitely not school kids.

Coming back to the film, the story revolves around two school-going brothers and their love-hate relationship. The elder one Sid (Babil) is a mature kid, but keeps a lot of things to himself. The night of freedom turns out to be a night of self-discovery. The youthful adventures are fun sometimes, but mostly forced. Though Babil tried hard to add depth to the film, but he too couldn’t save the flawed storytelling.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5