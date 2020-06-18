Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest, Wasp Network, Sony LIV's Kadakh, ZEE5's Lalbazaar: Trailers This Week

A number of anticipated and acclaimed films and series are soon to make their way to OTT platforms. With movie theatres yet to open none of the service providers are stepping back from doling out a full dosage of high-quality content.

Here are some shows and movies on various platforms whose trailers released over the week.

Wasp Network

Official @netflix trailer for WASP NETWORK starring an epic ensemble of Hispanic/Latinx actors:

- Ana de Armas

- Édgar Ramírez

- Penélope Cruz

- Gael García Bernal

- Wagner Moura

- Leonardo Sbaraglia

Streaming globally on June 19. pic.twitter.com/tzLX1T0Axn — Ana defundthepolice Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 11, 2020

The trailer begins in Havana, Cuba of 1990 where Penelope Cruz, who plays Olga Salanueva, is informed that her husband Rene Gonzalez (played by Edgar Ramírez) is a traitor. Rene has stolen a plane and fled away with it to a military base in Miami, Florida. It is based upon a true story of five Cuban spies being held as political prisoners from the late 1990s to 2014. Wasp Network has been written and directed by Olivier Assayas. It is slated to release on on Netflix on 19 June.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams are an Icelandic musical duo in the incredibly silly trailer for 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,' hitting Netflix on June 26 (via @NetflixMY) pic.twitter.com/ihmqJ8hKbl — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 11, 2020

Will Ferrel and Rachel McAdams form a singing duo ‘Fire Saga’ and take on world-class bands in an international singing competition. Lars (Will Ferrel) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) have been trying to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest ever since they were kids and somehow manage to represent Iceland in the competition this year. The only problem is all of Iceland thinks they are “a joke”. Now will they be able to win? Is their band going to stand the test of time?

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga releases on Netflix on 26 June

LalBazaar

#Lalbazaar trailer has been calling all the 'shots ' . Aa rahi hai #Lalbazaar ki police, ZEE5Premium par! 🚨

All episodes to stream from 19th of June.#TillTheEndofCrime #LalbazaarOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/dJNzKN6V3S — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) June 17, 2020

“A war between good and evil” rages on in the city of joy Kolkata as the police department of the city, which is headquartered at Lalbazaar Police Station, strives to make sense of the several murders taking place in a short period of time. There are a string of popular Bengali actors cast in the show while the lead characters are played by Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Kaushik Sen and Sauraseni Maitra. The gripping cop drama has been presented by Ajay Devgn. It will premiere on Zee5 on 19 June.

Kadakh

A dark comedy unfolds as a man kills himself in the house of Sunil (played by RanvirShorey). The man was the husband of the woman with whom Sunil was having an extramarital affair. Before Sunil can sort things out, several guests come over to celebrate Diwali. At one point of the trailer, the dead body is shown to have been cramped in a trunk, the sight of which sends a woman shrieking.

The show released on SonyLIV today, 18 June.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 11:08:07 IST

