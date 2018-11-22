You are here:

Netflix's dystopian web series Leila to be helmed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar

Netflix has announced that Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar will co-direct its upcoming series Leila. The two will share the directing duties with filmmaker Deepa Mehta who started working on the project, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Based on Prayaag Akbar's book, Leila will feature Huma Qureshi and Siddharth Suryanarayan in the lead.

Set in a dystopian world, the series will follow Shalini, a mother in search of her daughter Leila whom she lost one tragic summer. She deals with various hardships in the course of her search, in a story of longing, faith and loss.

Mehta who has helmed films such as Earth, Fire, Water and Midnight's Children will serve as the creative executive producer while screenwriter Urmi Juvekar of Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is serving as the showrunner on the six-episode series. Leila will premiere globally on Netflix in 2019.

Qureshi had shared a picture from the sets of the show earlier this month:

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2018 12:16 PM