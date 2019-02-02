Netflix's critically acclaimed series Sex Education to return for 8-episode-long second season

Netflix's critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama series Sex Education will be returning for a eight-episode-long second season, the streaming service has confirmed. The filming for the forthcoming instalment will begin this spring in the UK.

sex education season 2 is coming, in every sense of the word pic.twitter.com/saLDTC9vU1 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 1, 2019

The cast of the show, comprising of Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, and Patricia Allison will reprise their roles and Laurie Nunn will return as showrunner.

Nunn, in a statement, has said that he is excited to witness the overwhelming reception of Sex Education and would like to continue the journey. “the reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

According to Netflix, an estimated 40 million households watched the first season within the first four weeks of its premiere, reports IndieWire. It also has a record 91 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com.

Season one of the British teen comedy series arrived on the streaming platform on 11 January this year.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 15:34:35 IST