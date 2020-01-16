You are here:

Netflix's BoJack Horseman season 6 part 2 trailer sees its protagonist reflect on why 'his whole life has been an acting job'

FP Staff

Jan 16, 2020 13:39:38 IST

As BoJack Horseman prepares to draw to a close, Netflix has shared the trailer of the second part of season 6. Much like the show itself, the trailer is a cocktail of sombre sucker punches and screwball comedy.

The trailer begins with BoJack deliver a self-reflecting monologue by literally standing in front of a mirror. He speaks about how his personality took a hit as he tried to play different characters for the screen.

"I’ve had a lot of what I thought were rock bottoms only to discover other, rockier bottoms underneath. I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job, doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just a projection of a bunch of equally screwed up writers and actors. I felt like a xerox of a xerox of a person,” BoJack says, as his entire life flashes in front of his eyes.

While steering clear of diving into actual plot details, the trailer injects a dose of humour as BoJack accidentally writes his name on the whiteboard with a sharpie. The trailer also sees other members of BoJack's world in passing. Princess Carolyn seems to have adjusted to being a working single mother, with a little bit of help from Todd. Mr Peanutbutter's marriage with Pickles seems to hang by the thread.

Check out the trailer here

The final batch of episodes will pick up from where season 6 part one left off, with Bojack taking up the job of an acting professor at Wesleyan.

Coming from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series is being aired in two parts. While the first part began streaming from 25 October, the second and final instalment will release on 31 January.

Bob-Waksberg had reportedly envisioned the season as the final one about the has-been 1990s sitcom star from Horsin' Around (voiced by Will Arnett), who tries going through life with his sidekick, Todd (Aaron Paul) and a feline agent, Carolyn (Amy Sedaris). BoJack Horseman is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A Cohen, and Noel Bright, along with Arnett and Paul.

