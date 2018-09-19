You are here:

Netflix's Apostle trailer: Dan Stevens stars in an unsettling occult fable from director Gareth Evans

FP Staff

Sep,19 2018 17:20:38 IST

Netflix dropped the trailer for The Raid director Gareth Evans' new film, Apostle and it is an unsettling period horror film that gives you strong The Wicker Man vibes.

A still from Apostle. Netflix

Set in 1905, the film follows Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens), a man who travels to a remote British island to rescue his sister held for ransom by a mysterious cult. In order to save her, he must infiltrate the island's commune and deal with its charismatic leader, Prophet Malcolm (Michael Sheen) and his band of fanatics. As he digs deeper, he uncovers secrets and lies that are far more darker than he could have imagined.

Written and directed by Evans, Apostle also features Lucy Boynton, Mark Lewis Jones, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth and Paul Higgins. Produced by Evans, Ed Talfan and Aram Tertzakian, the film will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month.

Evans' 2011 martial arts film, The Raid: Redemption became the first Indonesian flick to break into the US box office and won acclaim at international film festivals. Its sequel The Raid 2 was released in 2014.

Apostle will be available for streaming on Netflix on 12 October, 2018.

Watch the trailer here

