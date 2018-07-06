Netflix will remove desktop-only feature allowing users to read and write online reviews in August

Streaming platform Netflix will from August discontinue a feature that allows users to read and write reviews of various movies and television shows.

The shutdown of the desktop-only feature is coming in stages. People will no longer be able to write their feedback on a show, and in mid-August, people will no longer be able to read existing user reviews on Netflix either, CNET reported.

But they only ever appeared on Netflix's website, not its many apps, and a spokeswoman said the written reviews didn't influence the system Netflix used to recommend shows to its users.

"This feature is only offered on the website and has seen declining usage over time," said Netflix spokesperson Smita Saran.

This isn't the first time the company has changed a feature used to provide feedback on its offerings.

The streaming service used to allow people to rate programs with one to five stars. But, early last year, the company changed it to a simple thumbs up or thumbs down. Many people criticized the move as overly simplistic. Forbes contributor Paul Tassi said the new system was "the epitome of uselessness."

Netflix, meanwhile, still uses the star-rating data and has said it has received more ratings under its thumbs-up-thumbs-down system, according to CNET.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 16:46 PM