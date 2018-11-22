You are here:

Netflix, Warner Bros settle with Satanic Temple for $ 50 million in copyright suit over Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

FP Staff

November 22, 2018 16:34:22 IST

The Satanic Temple has settled its 50 million copyright lawsuit against Netflix and Warner Bros Entertainment in a deal, details of which remain confidential. The group had alleged that its statue of the goat deity Baphomet was copied in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix's newly-released supernatural show.

Kiernan Shipka in a still from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix

The Temple's founder Lucien Greaves confirmed the news on Twitter adding that the case had been "over publicised".

He had earlier tweeted an image of the Satanic organisation's icon juxtaposed with the statue used in the show:

In a statement, the Satanic Temple said: "The unique elements of the Satanic Temple's Baphomet statue have been acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed. The remaining terms of the settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement. It said it does not worship Satan but instead works to "encourage benevolence and empathy among all people."

Warner Bros and Netflix have not issued a comment on the controversy or the settlement yet.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2018 17:13 PM

