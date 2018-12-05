Netflix unveils trailers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns this Christmas season for a special holiday episode, A Midwinter’s Tale, on Netflix. Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman and her fellow witches get ready to celebrate the Winter Solstice — the longest night of the year — to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — and you never know what might come down the chimney.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, also starring Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Tati Gabrielle, Lucy Davis, and Chance Perdomo, will be available of Netflix on 14 December.

In her first stand-up special since 2003, Ellen DeGeneres revisits her road to stardom and details the heartfelt — and hilarious — lessons she's learnt along the way. Netflix dropped its first trailer for the special, which was filmed at Seattle's Benaroya Hall.

In the trailer, DeGeneres describes how she came up with the show's title, saying, "A friend of mine was at my house and I told him, 'I'm going to do do stand-up again,' and he said, 'Really?' and I said, 'I was hoping for more than a "really,"' and he said, 'Well, do you think you're still relatable?' Just then two of my butlers stepped into the library."

Relatable will be available for streaming on Netflix on 18 December.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2018 14:35 PM