Netflix unveils trailer of Bombay Rose; Geetanjali Rao's animated film to debut on 4 December

Bombay Rose, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, centres around inter-faith romance.

Bombay Rose's first trailer has been released by Netflix. The film is the OTT platform's first animated import from India. The film will be released on the streaming platform on 4 December.

The trailer, a little over one-and-a-half-minute, shows a young woman named Kamla falling in love with a street-smart man Salim in spite of the religious and social obligations.

The official synopsis mentioned that Bombay Rose is an animated romance hanging precariously between living on the streets and loving on the screen.

It further said that the film is about a young club dancer living in the streets of Mumbai escaping from child marriage. She has to decide between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy.

“A red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves - one between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, second between two women, and last about an entire city for its Bollywood stars,” the synopsis reads, adding, “Based on true events, the film explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean streets.”

According to a report by IndieWire, directed by Gitanjali Rao, Bombay Rose shows the struggles of people to migrate to Mumbai from different small towns. Mumbai-based Paperboat Animation Studios has painted frame-by-frame scenes of the animated film.

(Also read on Firstpost — Gitanjali Rao on India premiere of her film Bombay Rose at MAMI 2019: Feels like bringing a man home to your parents)

The report quoted Rao saying in a statement that life for most street dwellers in the financial capital of India (Mumbai) is a day-to-day struggle for survival.

Rao added that she always wanted to tell stories about the unsung heroes who live and love in Bombay. She said that Bombay Rose is homage to the undying romantic, living the celluloid dream.

A report by firstshowing.net states that Bombay Rose was premiered at the Venice Film Festival 2019 and also was screened in a number of other film festivals.

The film features the voices of Cyli Khare as Kamala, and Amit Deondi as Salim. Anurag Kashyap, Makrand Deshpande, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, and Amardeep Jha have also voiced characters in the film.