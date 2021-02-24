Netflix unveils teaser of supernatural series The Irregulars, based on Sherlock Holmes novels

The Irregulars will release on Netflix on 26 March.

Netflix released a teaser-trailer of its upcoming series, a supernatural twist on Sherlock Holmes, The Irregulars. The show's plot is based on three of Arthur Conan Doyle's books on the infamous sleuth, according to EW.

The official synopsis states: "Welcome to 19th-century London, where The Irregulars - a group of misfits, work to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes."

The clip shows how a series of demonic murders in London leaves the city's fate in the hands of The Irregulars. The show's creator Tom Bidwell said that he reimagined the Baker Street Irregulars from Doyle's books into a slightly older group of teens. He made them the heroes of the story and not Holmes. "He plays a big part of it, don't get me wrong, but it's about the kids and their journeys," Bidwell told EW.

Here is the teaser

A gang of troubled street teens are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner – THE IRREGULARS, coming 26 March. pic.twitter.com/6QW3A5uzyR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 22, 2021

The group includes the headstrong and fierce Bea (Thaddea Graham) alongside her younger sister Jessi (Darci Shaw). They are joined by their friends Billy (Jojo Macari), Spike (McKell David) and Leopold (Harrison Osterfield). Watson, who brings them to the supernatural side, is played by Royce Pierreson, while Holmes is Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

The Irregulars will release on Netflix on 26 March.