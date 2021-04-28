Netflix's summer 2021 slate includes Amanda Seyfried’s Things Heard, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, among others.

Netflix has announced its summer 2021 in a preview video on 27 April. From April till August, more than 30 new movies will be released on Netflix, providing one new film every week, as promised by the streaming giant.

The slate includes films like the third and final chapter of The Kissing Booth, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, and Zack Snyder’s zombie film Army of the Dead.

Subscribers can start their movie marathons with Amanda Seyfried’s horror movie Things Heard and Seen on 29 April. On 30 April, The Mitchells vs. the Machines will be released which is an animated comedy film by producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

In May, Amy Adams’s The Woman in the Window will be aired which is about an agoraphobe and her insecurities. The movie is highly anticipated due to its similarity with the COVID-19 pandemic. Next will be Monster starring John David Washington and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

For June and July, Netflix has queued America: the Motion Picture, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, The Kissing Booth 3 and He’s All That, which is a remake of the 1999 teen rom-com She’s All That, are scheduled to release in August.

Here is the preview video:

