Netflix unveils Henry Cavill's first look in The Witcher; Twitterati draw comparison with Lucius Malfoy, Legolas

Netflix revealed the first look of Henry Cavill in The Witcher on Wednesday. The silver-haired Geralt of Rivia, based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher series, came to life for the streaming giant.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

However, Twitterati found Cavill's rendition of the popular monster-hunter eerily similar to some of the other big screen characters. His platinum stresses reminded some of Lord of the Rings' beloved elf Legolas, while others thought he looked more like Christopher Lambert’s portrayal of the thunder god Raiden from Mortal Kombat.

Wait the more I think about it, doesn’t he look like Legolas pic.twitter.com/nk6hmdwRpG — The Iron-Ninja2000 (@IronNinja2000) October 31, 2018

Cavill's Geralt is giving me strong Mortal Kombat movie Raiden vibes... pic.twitter.com/tpgVv17K5y — Scott Tailford (@SlashLP89) October 31, 2018

Henry Cavill as Geralt doing his best Christopher Lambert Raiden impression. pic.twitter.com/shgBCbauZF — Still Norm, but dead (@Bloatytoe) October 31, 2018

If one's ever wondered what Kit Harington would have looked like if he played Daenarys Targaryen instead of Jon Snow in HBO's Game of Thrones, the answer to that has been provided by this user.

For some users, the uncanny resemblance was with Bob from Twin Peaks:

my man henry cavill really looking like bob from twin peaks huh pic.twitter.com/V6jUOIEEDV — vote or i stg 🌹 (@aarbypls) October 31, 2018

The screen adaptation of the Harry Potter series gave us Jason Isaac's version of Lucius Malfoy. Twitterati claimed that Herny Cavill could easily be interchanged with Malfoy senior, without many even noticing.

