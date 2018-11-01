You are here:

Netflix unveils Henry Cavill's first look in The Witcher; Twitterati draw comparison with Lucius Malfoy, Legolas

FP Staff

Nov,01 2018 14:26:20 IST

Netflix revealed the first look of Henry Cavill in The Witcher on Wednesday. The silver-haired Geralt of Rivia, based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher series, came to life for the streaming giant.

However, Twitterati found Cavill's rendition of the popular monster-hunter eerily similar to some of the other big screen characters. His platinum stresses reminded some of Lord of the Rings' beloved elf Legolas, while others thought he looked more like Christopher Lambert’s portrayal of the thunder god Raiden from Mortal Kombat.

If one's ever wondered what Kit Harington would have looked like if he played Daenarys Targaryen instead of Jon Snow in HBO's Game of Thrones, the answer to that has been provided by this user.

For some users, the uncanny resemblance was with Bob from Twin Peaks:

The screen adaptation of the Harry Potter series gave us Jason Isaac's version of Lucius Malfoy. Twitterati claimed that Herny Cavill could easily be interchanged with Malfoy senior, without many even noticing.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 14:26 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , Henry Cavill , Lucius Malfoy , Netflix , NowStreaming , Raiden , The Witcher , Twin Peaks

also see

Oscar nominated director Ava DuVernay to collaborate with Netflix for documentary on late musician Prince

Oscar nominated director Ava DuVernay to collaborate with Netflix for documentary on late musician Prince

Hailee Steinfeld to play an aspiring pop star in Netflix's upcoming music drama, Idol

Hailee Steinfeld to play an aspiring pop star in Netflix's upcoming music drama, Idol

Netflix renews Matt Groening’s Disenchantment for second season; 20 episode series to begin airing in 2020

Netflix renews Matt Groening’s Disenchantment for second season; 20 episode series to begin airing in 2020