Netflix unveils Army of the Dead teaser; Zack Snyder's zombie thriller to premiere on 21 May
The teaser shows swarms of undead taking over Las Vegas as Dave Bautista-led mercenaries traverse the ruined city trying to take the loot out while fighting for survival.
Netflix has released the teaser for Army of the Dead. Releasing on Netflix on 21 May, the film follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, where a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.
The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahuntin pivotal roles.
Army of the Dead is directed by Snyder, who has also written its screenplay along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.
Check out the trailer here
It’s your lucky day...
💀💀💀 ARMY OF THE DEAD
💰💰💰 teaser trailer
🍒🍒🍒 @ZackSnyder
💀💀💀 on Netflix everywhere May 21 pic.twitter.com/bxzNgc0FsD
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 25, 2021
As per a report in ScreenRant, the film is Snyder's first post-DCEU project and will be the director's second project to hit a streamer in the next few months.
The director is already releasing the most-awaited 2017's Justice League on HBO Max in March.
The film is also the director's first foray into the zombie genre since his 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake.
The trailer shows scores of the undead swarming Las Vegas as Dave Bautista-led mercenaries traverse the ruined city in trying to take the loot out, while fighting for survival. The trailer has a neon-hued colour palette, and is a bit different from the director's usual style of filmography.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Zack Snyder’s Justice League teaser unveiled; clip spotlights Superman's laser eyes, Batmobile, Wonder Woman
The official trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to release on 14 February.
Netflix to adapt Lupita Nyong’o's 2019 children's book Sulwe into animated musical
Lupita Nyong’o's book Sulwe focuses on colourism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within
With Disney's WandaVision and The Mandalorian, audiences show preference for weekly installments over binge-watching
Shows like Disney’s The Mandalorian have proved that delivering episodes to an entertainment-hungry nation in small tantalising viewing snacks is equally as effective as the all-you-can-watch feast. Audiences want to be tickled and teased.