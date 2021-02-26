Netflix unveils Army of the Dead teaser; Zack Snyder's zombie thriller to premiere on 21 May

The teaser shows swarms of undead taking over Las Vegas as Dave Bautista-led mercenaries traverse the ruined city trying to take the loot out while fighting for survival.

Netflix has released the teaser for Army of the Dead. Releasing on Netflix on 21 May, the film follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, where a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahuntin pivotal roles.

Army of the Dead is directed by Snyder, who has also written its screenplay along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

As per a report in ScreenRant, the film is Snyder's first post-DCEU project and will be the director's second project to hit a streamer in the next few months.

The director is already releasing the most-awaited 2017's Justice League on HBO Max in March.

The film is also the director's first foray into the zombie genre since his 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake.

The trailer shows scores of the undead swarming Las Vegas as Dave Bautista-led mercenaries traverse the ruined city in trying to take the loot out, while fighting for survival. The trailer has a neon-hued colour palette, and is a bit different from the director's usual style of filmography.