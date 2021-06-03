Netflix to release Taapsee Pannu's murder mystery Haseen Dillruba on 2 July; see teaser
Directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee fame, Haseen Dillruba also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.
Murder mystery Haseen Dillruba, headlined by Taapsee Pannu, is set to be released on Netflix on 2 July, the streamer announced on Thursday.
Directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee fame, Haseen Dillruba revolves around a woman who finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband.
Pannu took to Twitter to share the announcement teaser of the film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.
Here is her tweet
Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana.#HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy pic.twitter.com/fMGgM8J1K1
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 3, 2021
Kanika Dhillon, known for her work on Judgementall Hai Kya and Pannu-starrer Manmarziyaan, has penned Haseen Dillruba.
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has backed the movie through his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.
Haseen Dillruba was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release last September, but was pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the film would stream on its platform.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
