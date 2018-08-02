Netflix to release documentary on jazz legend Quincy Jones, directed by daughter Rashida

A documentary exploring the life and career of Quincy Jones, the legendary jazz musician and record producer, is in the pipeline at Netflix. Furthermore, his daughter Rashida Jones is going to direct it, along with Alan Hicks.

“It’s rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation,” Rashida Jones told Variety. “He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honoured to be able to share that with audiences all over the world.” she added.

The film will also be shedding light into Quincy's mentorship relationships that he shared with his fellow artists including Lesley Gore, Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.

The film, apart from his musical ventures, will chronicle his works in film and the television industry, as producer of films like The Color Purple and composer for the TV series Roots.

Lisa Nishimura, VP of original documentaries for Netflix, was quoted by Variety, saying, “It’s a rare opportunity to be able to present the definitive story of someone who has for over seven decades, not just influenced, but altered the course of culture. Combining his God given creative gift with a near maniacal work ethic, Quincy Jones has done just that, marshalling every expression of the arts to their full potency resulting in everything from Thriller’ to The Color Purple."

The streaming giant announced on 1 August that the documentary, titled Quincy, will debut on Netflix on 21 September.

