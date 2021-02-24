Netflix to release docu-drama series Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan on 24 February

Netflix show Age of Samurai revolves around warring kingdoms of feudal Japan.

Netflix has released a trailer of Japanese six-part docu-drama series Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan, which looks action-packed and high on drama. The first season of the show will be out sometime on 24 February (Wednesday).

Canadian company Cream Productions has produced the series set in the 16th century (Sengoku period) and revolves around warring kingdoms of feudal Japan amid civil war, social unrest, and political intrigue, according to Deadline.

The series will have expert commentary coupled with re-enactments of real events. Age of Samurai will revolve around the character of Date Masamune who is an infamous samurai known as the "one-Eyed Dragon" who murdered his younger brother to secure his own line of succession, stabbed his own eye when it became infected with smallpox, succeeded his father at the age of just 17 and even conquered neighbouring clans.

Simon George, Matthew Booi are showrunners alongside Cream CEO David Brady and Cream President Kate Harrison Karman. Stephen Scott has directed the Age of Samurai.