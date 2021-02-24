Netflix to release docu-drama series Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan on 24 February
Netflix show Age of Samurai revolves around warring kingdoms of feudal Japan.
Netflix has released a trailer of Japanese six-part docu-drama series Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan, which looks action-packed and high on drama. The first season of the show will be out sometime on 24 February (Wednesday).
Canadian company Cream Productions has produced the series set in the 16th century (Sengoku period) and revolves around warring kingdoms of feudal Japan amid civil war, social unrest, and political intrigue, according to Deadline.
The series will have expert commentary coupled with re-enactments of real events. Age of Samurai will revolve around the character of Date Masamune who is an infamous samurai known as the "one-Eyed Dragon" who murdered his younger brother to secure his own line of succession, stabbed his own eye when it became infected with smallpox, succeeded his father at the age of just 17 and even conquered neighbouring clans.
Simon George, Matthew Booi are showrunners alongside Cream CEO David Brady and Cream President Kate Harrison Karman. Stephen Scott has directed the Age of Samurai.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Spike Lee to produce Stefon Bristol's Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu for Netflix
Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu is Stefon Bristol’s second feature film with Netflix after See You Yesterday, which was also produced by Spike Lee.
Netflix to release Zack Snyder’s zombie film Army of the Dead on 21 May, confirms director
Headlined by Dave Bautista, Army of the Dead is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.
Contemplating 'some action' on OTT regulation, says Centre; SC asks to file response within six weeks
"Digital media has surely given a way out for filmmakers to release their content without being worried about getting clearance certificates for their films and series from the censor board,” the plea seeking OTT regulation said.