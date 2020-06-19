Netflix to no longer house Disney titles Incredibles 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ant-Man and the Wasp from July

A piece of news that may come as a shock to Disney fans, one of the last movies from the production house which was available on Netflix is set to leave the OTT platform in July. It is a part of all Disney titles added to the streaming platform between 2016 and 2018 being removed from the service.

According to a report in What's on Netflix, the streaming platform struck a deal with Disney following which all new Disney theatrical releases between 2016 and 2018 would then go on to premiere on Netflix.

However, Disney has now decided to put all of its new titles exclusively on consumer platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The report mentions the sequel to the 2006 Pixar film hit Netflix on 30 January 2019. The film which will leave Netflix will join the majority of Pixar films on Disney+ Hotstar.

Not only Incredibles 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story will also leave on 9 July along with Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will leave on 29 July.

A report in Devidiscourse says that only four Disney titles will remain on Netflix from the theatrical output deal once Incredibles 2 leaves Netflix. Those are The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Christopher Robin and Mary Poppins Returns.

The report also adds that Brad Bird, the animator behind Incredibles stating earlier, "If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one."

Samuel L Jackson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, and Craig T Nelson are all confirmed cast members who are slated to lend their voice in The Incredibles 3.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 13:26:15 IST

