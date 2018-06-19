Netflix to launch first of four-issue Stranger Things comics with Dark Horse in September 2018

Los Angeles: Streaming giant Netflix is teaming up with Dark Horse to publish a line of comics based on its hit Original series Stranger Things.

The first series of comics will come out in September 2018.

The partnership is "a multi-year publishing line" that will give Stranger Things fans "an opportunity to explore the mysterious world of Hawkins, Indiana," according to Dark Horse.

"We are so excited to work with Netflix to bring the world of Stranger Things to comics," Dark Horse President and Founder Mike Richardson said in a statement posted on the comic book publisher's official website.

The first series will explore the adventures of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) after he was transported to the horrific extra-dimensional Upside Down at the beginning of season one. Audiences only saw Will reappear in that season's finale when he was finally found by his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder), but a lot happened in between.

The four-issue Stranger Things comics, written by Jody Houser, illustrated by Stefano Martino, inked by Keith Champagne, coloured by Lauren Affe and lettered by Nate Piekos, will give fans a look at what happened to Will in the Upside Down.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the Netflix series also stars David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery among others.

