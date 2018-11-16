Netflix to hold world premiere of Andy Serkis' Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle in Mumbai on 25 November

The world premiere of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, will be held in Mumbai on 25 November with director and star Andy Serkis, joined by Christian Bale, Freida Pinto, Louis Ashbourne Serkis and newcomer Rohan Chand, who plays Mowgli in the film.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is the first time India will be the destination of a major Hollywood motion picture premiere with its lead cast in attendance. The star-studded cast will walk the red carpet and attend the world premiere screening.

This reimagining of Rudyard Kipling’s classic, one of India’s most beloved stories, will be available to Netflix members worldwide starting 7 December. The cast includes Christian Bale as Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Andy Serkis as Baloo, Naomie Harris as Nisha, Peter Mullan as Akela, Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Bhoot and Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, with Matthew Rhys and Freida Pinto playing key characters from the local village, and Rohan Chand in the titlular role of Mowgli.

The trailer of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle was launched at Netflix’s See What’s Next: Asia event held last week in Singapore.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is produced by Jonathan Cavendish, Steve Kloves and David Barron.

Serkis has reinvented Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, in which a boy who would become a legend, wants nothing more than to find a home. Torn between two worlds, that of the jungle and that of humankind, Mowgli must navigate the inherent dangers in each on a journey to discover who he really is. The film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018 16:05 PM