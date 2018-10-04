Netflix to develop The Chronicles of Narnia series, films as part of multi-year deal with CS Lewis Company

Netflix announced on 3 October that it will develop new TV series and films based on CS Lewis' iconic fantasy book series The Chronicles of Narnia. The projects are part of a multi-year deal with The CS Lewis Company.

Netflix has acquired the rights to C.S. Lewis’ beloved The Chronicles of Narnia series and will develop new series and film projects based on the beloved books. pic.twitter.com/VLOKsv8Y1P — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 3, 2018

The streaming giant will be working with Entertainment One to develop the projects, with Mark Gordon as well as Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber serving as executive producers for the series and producers for features, reports Variety.

"CS Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world. Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come," said Ted Saranos, chief content officer of Netflix.

The Narnia series has sold more than 100 million copies and has been translated in 47 languages. The books have earlier been adapted for screen with BBC releasing a series in the 80s. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader are the notable cinematic adaptations, which generated over $1 billion in combined box office earnings worldwide, writes Variety.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 12:21 PM