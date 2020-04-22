Netflix to add classic titles of Francois Truffaut, Jacques Demy, Charlie Chaplin following library deal with MK2

Popular streaming service Netflix has finalized a deal with French production company MK2 to stream some of the iconic films from its catalogue.

Classics such as Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times, Francois Truffaut’s Jules and Jim and The Young Girls of Rochefort by Jacques Demy will be streamed throughout 2020.

However, according to IndieWire, the deal begins with select Netflix international platforms such as in French-speaking territories.

Netflix said that as many as 50 movies by acclaimed filmmakers like Charlie Chaplin, Jacques Demy, David Lynch, Alain Resnais, Krzysztof Kieslowski, Francois Truffaut, Michael Haneke and Steve McQueen will be available.

The association with MK2 will begin with the streaming of 12 selected movies by the French maestro Francois Truffaut from 24 April. This will include The 400 Blows, Fahrenheit 451, Stolen Kisses, The Last Metro, The Woman Next Door, Two English Girls, Confidentially Yours, Bed and Board, Love on the Run, Jules and Jim, Shoot the Piano Player and The Soft Skin.

Some classics such as Fahrenheit 451 were available on Netflix through an ‘instant viewing’ button at the start of its streaming service in 2007-2008. According to a report in IndieWire, Netflix concentrated more on its aspect of original production and streaming of newer content. This led the company to fail to renew the licenses for the classic flicks.

By roping in highly acclaimed directors, Netflix is looking forward to compete with “auteur-driven streaming platforms” such as Mubi and The Criterion Channel.

The 50 movie deal is however, as Variety points out, not exclusive between the two parties. Some of these titles remain available on other platforms like the Amazon Prime Video.

“We are delighted to offer our members a selection of masterpieces from the MK2 catalogue,” said Sara May, Director of Acquisitions and Co-productions for France and Italy at Netflix.

Nathanael Karmitz, chairman of MK2 Management Board, said, “This broadcasting agreement is good news for all French people who love cinema and its history”.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 10:56:18 IST