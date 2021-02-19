Netflix to adapt Lupita Nyong’o's 2019 children's book Sulwe into animated musical
Lupita Nyong’o's book Sulwe focuses on colourism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within
Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o's 2019 children's book about colourism and self-love, Sulwe, will be adapted as an animated musical on Netflix.
Written by Nyong’o with illustrations by Vashti Harrison, the book follows Sulwe, a child who has skin darker than anyone she knows and all she wants is to be beautiful and bright.
The book focuses on colourism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within.
“The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart. Growing up, I was uncomfortable in my dark skin. I rarely saw anyone who looked like me in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love," Nyong’o said in a statement to Variety.
See the post
Sulwe is going to be an animated movie!! 💜✨🎬Thank you to the readers of all ages who have joined #Sulwe on her starry ride. I’m so excited for this next adventure on @Netflix! 💫 #BrightnessIsJustWhoYouAre pic.twitter.com/AmHeC5G9KV
— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 18, 2021
The 37-year-old Oscar-winning actor will serve as a producer on the film.
Published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers in October 2019, Sulwe was a New York Times bestseller.
(With inputs from The Press Trust of India)
