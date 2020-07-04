Netflix to adapt horror comedy graphic novels DeadEndia as animated series; show will premiere in 2021

DeadEndia follows the adventures of protagonists Barney and Norma as they balance their summer jobs at a local theme park's haunted house while battling real supernatural forces that dwell within it

Netflix is all set to adapt horror comedy graphic novels DeadEndia as animated series.

According to a report in Deadline, the streaming service has given the job to BAFTA-nominated UK company Blink Industries to adapt Hamish Steele's young adult graphic novels into a 2D animated series.

Netflix will premiere DeadEndia in 2021.

The novels have been lauded for capturing the growing pains of young adulthood, with the character of Barney being shown as a transgender, while Norma is shown to be neurodiverse.

According to the website YourMoneyGeek, DeadEndia follows the adventures of Barney, Norma and the magical-talking dog Pugsley as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park's haunted house all the while battling real supernatural forces that dwell within it.

The series will feature the voice talents of Zach Barack as Barney, Kody Kavitha as Norma, Emily Osment as Courtney, Alex Brightman as Pugsley, Clinton Leupp (aka Miss Coco Peru) as Paule Phoenix, Kenny Trans as Logs, and Kathreen Khavari as Badyah.

Here's the announcement

In an interaction with Deadline, Steele said that DeadEndia is about terrifying demons, vengeful ghosts and mysterious magic.

"It is also about coming of age in a world that wasn’t made for you. It’s a drama about found family, identity and making mistakes," Steele added.

On his association with the streaming platform, Steele revealed, "I’ve always dreamed of making the show I needed as a lonely, horror-obsessed closeted gay kid and thanks to Netflix and our ridiculously talented, diverse and representative writers room and crew, we have shot way past my dreams and into wildest fantasy territory."