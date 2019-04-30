Netflix teams up with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu for miniseries on Thailand cave rescue

Netflix is all set to tell the real-life story of the dramatic rescue of 12 young boys and their football coach from a cave in northern Thailand in 2018. The streaming giant alongside SK Global has acquired the rights of the story and will be bringing it forth to its global audience as a miniseries.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Ms Erika North, Netflix's director of international originals, said: "The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world."

As per the publication, two books about the inspiring rescue story have been published so far. Meanwhile, a feature film by Irish-Thai writer and director Tom Waller, titled The Cave, wrapped up its shooting in December.

The Wild Boars football players, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach, while exploring the cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai were rescued after being trapped for about two weeks in the cave. The rainy season downpour had led to the flooding of tunnels.

The miniseries will be helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Thai filmmaker Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya.

Speaking to Variety, Chu said, “Like the rest of the world, we were riveted by the news of the Thai cave rescue. With the entire globe watching, this tragic human drama transformed into a beautiful, inspirational story of human beings saving other human beings. Not only did this show the best of the human spirit overcoming even the worst of circumstances, it proved that we are stronger when we work together.”

