The first looks of 70 series, films and specials will be introduced to fans at Netflix's Tudum event.

Streamer Netflix on Wednesday announced a special event for die hard fans of its original programmings where they will be treated with exclusive first looks from returning and upcoming titles.

Inspired by the streaming service's signature tune, the fan event has been titled Tudum and will be held on 25 September, Netflix said in a press release.

Over the course of three hours, the streamer will provide exclusive first looks, appearances from some of the biggest stars, never-before-seen footage, including new trailers, from new blockbusters and returning favourites shows.

Here is the announcement

There’s only one place to see your favorite stars reveal exclusive first looks of Netflix’s biggest shows and films... #TUDUM: A Global Fan Event is coming September 25 pic.twitter.com/moXnYqtxOD — Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2021

The virtual event, which aims to entertain and honour Netflix fans from across the globe, will be broadcast across the streamer's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch, at 9:30 pm.

There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off at 5:30 pm.

Over 70 series, films and specials will be featured throughout the Tudum event.

This include hit shows such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Money Heist, The Crown, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Umbrella Academy and Ozark.

Netflix will also provide a glimpse into blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard, Army of Thieves and others.

There will also be interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix originals.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)