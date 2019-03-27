You are here:

Netflix reveals possible Sacred Games 2 episode titles; Priyanka, Nick dance to 'Tareefan': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Netflix shares cryptic stills from Sacred Games 2

Netflix recently shared a cryptic post, possibly revealing the episode titles for Sacred Games’ upcoming second season. Accompanying the text were four images with intricate mandala patterns, which look similar to the ones in the previous season.

Sonam, Janhvi, Anil at Sunita Kapoor's birthday lunch



Sonam Kapoor, alongside cousin Janhvi and father Anil, were present at her mother Sunita's birthday lunch. Sunita shared several photographs from the afternoon on social media.

Ayan Mukerji shares a BTS photograph of Ranbir and Alia from Brahmastra

View this post on Instagram

Beginnings. Tel Aviv, Israel... Beginning of 2018, and the beginning of many things... We were in Tel Aviv to prepare for our first shooting schedule with a very special member of our team, and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other... Brahmāstra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world... something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually #brahmastra

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji) on Mar 27, 2019 at 4:13am PDT

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the film's two leads, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the caption, he wrote about the beginning of their shoot and also the collaboration between Alia and Ranbir.

Priyanka Chopra makes Nick Jonas dance to 'Tareefan'



Priyanka Chopra, who recently wrapped up her upcoming movie The Sky is Pink, is holidaying with Sophie Turner and the Jonas brothers in Florida. She shared a video of all four of them dancing to 'Tareefan', a song from Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding.

Salman Khan shares a promo for his workout gear brand

Salman Khan has launched a fitness brand Being Strong. He took to Twitter and shared a minute-long black-and-white promo video for the brand. The video shows him sweating it out in a gym.

Jacqueline Fernandez finds her doppleganger in YouTuber Amanda Cerny

After Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandes has found her doppleganger. The actress shared a photograph of her with YouTube personality Amanda Cerny, who will soon be visiting India for the YouTube Fan Fest.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 17:17:10 IST