Netflix reveals first look of Chadwick Boseman's last film Black Bottom

@MaRaineyFilm comes to Netflix 18 December.

The film is directed by the two-time Tony-winning director George C Wolfe and it is set to release on 18 December.

The movie is based on August Wilson’s award-winning drama of the same name, and follows the story of legendary blues singer Ma Rainey.

The film follows Ma Rainey, a famous blues singer as she makes a record in a studio in 1927 Chicago, where tension boils over among her, her white agent and bandmates.

Boseman played Ma’s boyfriend Levee, an ambitious trumpeter who aspired to make his own mark in the music industry.

The story explores the issues of race, art, religion and the exploitation of black recording artistes at the hands of white producers.

Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts are the other cast members.

Actor-producer Denzel Washington is backing the film with Todd Black and Dany Wolf.

Following Boseman's death, Netflix delayed a virtual preview that it had planned for the film.

Chadwick Boseman died of cancer on 28 August at the age of 43. The actor had filmed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom along with several other movies while undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy.

Recently, Sienna Miller, who was Boseman’s co-star in 21 Bridges, revealed it was Boseman who approached Miller with the high-budget film. Although the actress was reluctant to work then she agreed out of respect for Chadwick’s work and her wish to work with him. But while signing the film, the studio refused to give her the quoted salary. It was the Black Panther star who "donated" a part of his salary to increase her fee.

