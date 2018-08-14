Netflix reunites with Millarworld for Mark Millar's upcoming comic book franchise on 'world's smartest man'

Netflix and Millarworld have collaborated for the second time for Prodigy, an upcoming comic series from Millar and Batman and American Vampire artist Rafael Albuquerque.

Edison Crane is the world's smartest man. Brilliant at everything. Here's @rafaalbuquerque's cover for #1 because he's brilliant at everything too... pic.twitter.com/K2Trlxw5Yp — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) August 13, 2018

The streaming giant and the comic book creator Mark Millar had previously partnered for the fantasy mob drama The Magic Order, which was released on 13 June and became the biggest selling new comic-book franchise in around 20 years.

Prodigy revolves around a man who is not satisfied even with running the world's most successful business and his mind is constantly looking for challenges. Thus, the 'world's smartest man' (Nobel-Prize winning scientist, a genius composer, an Olympic-level athlete and an expert in the occult) Edison Crane is seen solving mysteries for governments.

Millar, President and Chief Creative Officer of Millarworld was quoted by Deadline describing his upcoming project: “I gave myself a challenge when I created Prodigy. I wanted to write the smartest thing I’ve ever written and at the same time top any action set-pieces I’ve ever managed in the past and I honestly couldn’t be happier with how this has turned out.”

He also said that Edison Crane was the best character that he had created in his career. The creator, moreover praised Brazilian artist Rafael Albuquerque, with whom he worked on the popular comic book Huck.

Netflix recently green-signalled two series based on Millar’s stories, superhero epic Jupiter’s Legacy and American Jesus, a multi-lingual series that follows a 12-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he’s returned as Jesus Christ; and three films, Empress, Huck and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter.

Prodigy will be available in comic book stores and online on 5 December, as per comicbook.com

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 10:51 AM