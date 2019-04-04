Netflix renews Ricky Gervais' After Life for season 2; comedian confirms 'writing is in process'

The Ricky Gervais-led Netflix series has been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has announced it is bringing After Life for a six-episode season 2, which will launch in 2020. The first season debuted in March this year.

#AfterLife renewed for S2. Star & creator @rickygervais says, “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.” pic.twitter.com/aXsHVYRSSD — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 3, 2019

After Life revolves around Tony (Gervais), a middle-aged journalist who loved his life until his wife dies of cancer. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes. He thinks it’s like a superpower, but eventually finds out life is more complicated, when everyone around him tries to save the nice guy they used to know.

"After Life has moved audiences from laughter to tears around the world and we are thrilled to announce that Ricky Gervais will be back with a second season on Netflix," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, reports The Hollywood Reporter. After the success of season 1, Ricky has revealed he’s now in the process of working on the script for season two and took to Twitter to thank his viewers. "I’ve never had a reaction like it. I have a spring in my step as I skip towards writing series 2," he wrote.

Once again, I have to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your amazing tweets about #AfterLife. I've never had a reaction like it. I have a spring in my step as I skip towards writing series 2. pic.twitter.com/AUxYoZSMWm — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 20, 2019

After Life is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions, and the series is created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais.

