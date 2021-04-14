Netflix renews Bridgerton for seasons 3, 4 after Regé-Jean Page’s exit from second instalment

'Bridgerton swept us off our feet. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show,' says Bela Bajaria, Netflix VP of global TV.

Netflix has decided to renew the hit romantic series Bridgerton for seasons three and four ahead of the second season. The production of season two has already begun after the announcement of Regé-Jean Page’s exit. This is in accordance with the show’s storyline which is based on writer Julia Quinn's novels.

In a statement, Bela Bajaria, Netflix VP of global TV, shares, “Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come”.

The second season will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) searching for a wife. Simone Ashley will play the female lead. It will be based on Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me novel.

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix, Bridgerton first premiered on 25 December, 2020, and is produced by Shona Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen.

The renewal is a huge validation for the Bridgerton team said Shonda Rhimes, one of the executive producers. Rhimes added that the team is thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the show to a worldwide audience.

Bridgerton is set in London's high society with a focus on the Bridgerton family. The family has 8 siblings who are searching for romance, adventure, and love while navigating through London's aristocratic marriage market.