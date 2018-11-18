You are here:

Netflix renews Big Mouth, Nick Kroll-Andrew Goldberg's animated comedy series, for season 3

Netflix has renewed animated comedy series Big Mouth for a third season. The streaming giant made the announcement on 17 November, reported Variety.

Puberty gets even messier.#BigMouth Season 3 is coming to @netflix in 2019. pic.twitter.com/vd1CpHg9L6 — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) November 17, 2018

Big Mouth, which hails from Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, tells stories about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty.

Comedian John Mulaney voices for Andrew, while Kroll lends his voice to several characters including Nick.

Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein are also part of the voice cast.

Kroll, Goldberg, and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett co-created and executive produce the series, which is a Netflix production.

The second season of the series debuted on the platform on 5 October.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2018 12:57 PM