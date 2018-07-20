Netflix releases trailer of sci-fi thriller Nightflyers; series based on George R. R. Martin's 1985 novella

The trailer of Netflix's psychological thriller Nightflyers is out and it is a gripping mix of powerful visuals. The Netflix original series is based on George R. R. Martin's 1985 sci-fi novella of the same name.

The world is dying and eight maverick scientists and a telepath embark on an expedition to the edge of the solar system aboard The Nightflyer, helmed by a reclusive captain, in the hope of finding an alien life out in space.

The trailer follows the scientists inside the spaceship as they discover that there has been a malfunction in the launch of the spaceship that is seemingly leading to violent events. The scientists are convinced that someone on board might be behind the manipulations and as their memories start being used against them, they begin to question each others' motives.

The Game of Thrones writer is serving as the executive producer for the thriller. It is produced by Universal Cable Productions and co-produced by Netflix. Brian Nelson, Mike Cahill and Andrew McCarthy will also act as executive producers for the sci-fi series.

The web adaptation written by Jeff Buhler stars Gretchen Mol, David Ajala, Maya Eshet, Eoin Macken and Jodie Turner-Smith among others.

The first season Nightflyers consisting 10 episodes is set to release outside the United States in 2019.

Watch the trailer here:

