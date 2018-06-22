Netflix releases trailer of Lana Condor-starrer teen rom-com To All The Boys I Have Loved Before

Tearing a sheet of paper from a notebook and profusely scribbling love confessions to a high school crush —teenagers have been on this road. But what happens when letters written to five different crushes, stowed away in a box are mysteriously mailed to each one of them? Chaos ensues.

The first trailer of Netflix's rom-com To All The Boys I Have Loved Before shows Lara Jean's world tumble as her fantasy is kicked into reality. Afraid of talking to each of her five crushes — Peter with the beautiful eyes, Kenny from camp, Lucas from homecoming, John Ambrose from Model UN, and Josh the boy next door — she has instead been writing secret love letters and suddenly one day, they are delivered.

Get ready for the next truly great romantic comedy.

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Starring Lana Condor.

Written by Sofia Alvarez.

Directed by Susan Johnson.

August 17. pic.twitter.com/6XHb6XtS8P — Netflix US (@netflix) June 21, 2018

The Lana Condor starrer is a film adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling novel and revolves around the half Korean half white high school girl previously invisible to her classmates.

In an interview with NBC, the X-Men Apocalypse actor said that she always wanted to portray a rom-com character like Lara Jean but she did not "know of any rom-coms where Asian women are the leads."

Condor made her debut with Jubilee in the sci-fi film.

Pretty Little Liars‘ Janel Parrish and Odd Squad‘s Anna Cathcart will play her sisters in the high school drama. On the film's cast, Han had said, "This is groundbreaking. I haven’t seen Asian American women centered on the screen since Joy Luck Club, which was nearly 25 years ago.”

To All The Boys I Have Loved Before releases on Netflix, on 17 August.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 14:23 PM