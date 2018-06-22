You are here:

Netflix releases trailer of Lana Condor-starrer teen rom-com To All The Boys I Have Loved Before

FP Staff

Jun,22 2018 14:23:24 IST

Tearing a sheet of paper from a notebook and profusely scribbling love confessions to a high school crush —teenagers have been on this road. But what happens when letters written to five different crushes, stowed away in a box are mysteriously mailed to each one of them? Chaos ensues.

The first trailer of Netflix's rom-com To All The Boys I Have Loved Before shows Lara Jean's world tumble as her fantasy is kicked into reality. Afraid of talking to each of her five crushes — Peter with the beautiful eyes, Kenny from camp, Lucas from homecoming, John Ambrose from Model UN, and Josh the boy next door — she has instead been writing secret love letters and suddenly one day, they are delivered.

The Lana Condor starrer is a film adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling novel and revolves around the half Korean half white high school girl previously invisible to her classmates.

In an interview with NBC, the X-Men Apocalypse actor said that she always wanted to portray a rom-com character like Lara Jean but she did not "know of any rom-coms where Asian women are the leads."

Condor made her debut with Jubilee in the sci-fi film.

Pretty Little Liars‘ Janel Parrish and Odd Squad‘s Anna Cathcart will play her sisters in the high school drama. On the film's cast, Han had said, "This is groundbreaking. I haven’t seen Asian American women centered on the screen since Joy Luck Club, which was nearly 25 years ago.”

To All The Boys I Have Loved Before releases on Netflix, on 17 August.

