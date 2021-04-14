Netflix releases trailer of Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist; documentary to release on 17 April

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist will premiere on Netflix on 17 April and will be available on the platform for a month till 17 May

Netflix has released the first official trailer of the documentary special Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist which celebrates the life and legacy of the late actor Chadwick Boseman. The docu-film will be released on 17 April and will be available till 17 May. It gives an insight into the actor’s life who lost his battle to cancer in 2020.

Some of the famous celebrities seen in the trailer are Glynn Turman, Viola Davis, and Taylour Paige, composer, arranger, and music producer Branford Marsalis and director George C Wolfe.

Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira, Andile Nebulane, choreographer Aakomon “AJ” Jones, 42 director Brian Helgeland, Get on Up helmer Tate Taylor, Reginald Hudlin, Spike Lee, Phylicia Rashad among others are also a part of the film.

See the trailer

Known for films like 42, Marshall, and Get on Up, Boseman has received a posthumous Oscar nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom which was also released on Netflix. He is one of the strongest contenders to win this year's Oscar for Best Actor for the film.

He has already won the Screen Actors Guild Award, the Gotham Award, the Critic’s Choice Award, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for Black Bottom.

His most memorable and popular role has been that of Black Panther. He played the role in four Marvel Universe films - Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The actor lost his life to colon cancer, which he was fighting in secrecy for four years. He died on 28 August, 2020 at the age of 43.