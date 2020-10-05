Netflix releases three episodes of Bad Boy Billionaires amid legal controversy
The available episodes of Bad Boy Billionaires focus on business moguls Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Sahara boss Subrata Roy.
Netflix recently released three out of four episodes of Bad Boy Billionaires, after a civil court in Hyderabad had issued an interim stay restraining the OTT platform from airing the series on a petition filed by Byrraju Ramalinga Raju, convicted in Satyam Computers scandal, according to Reuters.
The available episodes focus on business moguls Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Sahara boss Subrata Roy.
Bad Boy Billionaires was initially scheduled to release on 2 September. According to the promos, the show featured Mehul Choksi and Raju along with Mallya, Modi, and Roy.
Netflix’s description for the show ran as: “This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud, and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.”
Amit Shrivastava, a lawyer for Netflix said that injunction on the show had been lifted. He did not comment on why the court may have rescinded its previous order.
The episode featuring Raju has not been aired. On 2 September, Raju alleged that the docuseries would infringe his rights of fair- trial and privacy besides defaming and tarnishing his image across nations.
Previously, Roy and Choksi had also approached the courts and requested a stay on the series. A lower court had asked Netflix not to use Roy's name, which was challenged by the streamer. Choksi had filed a plea in the Delhi HC seeking pre-screening of the documentary. The court had later dismissed his plea.
