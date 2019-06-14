Netflix releases music video for 'On a Roll', track sung by Miley Cyrus' Black Mirror character in season 5

Netflix released the music video of 'On a Roll', the song that featured in the Miley Cyrus-starrer episode of Black Mirror. The 26-year-old actor-singer portrayed a fictional pop star, Ashley O, in 'Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too' episode of the show.

The episode centres around a lonely teenager (Angourie Rice) who is fascinated by her favourite pop star Ashley O's robot doll. In parallel, Ashley is shown struggling with her seemingly perfect life which is running out of control.

"Reflecting on the new song, Ashley O says, “It’s really important for people to feel like they’re in control of their own destiny, and that means having the confidence to be who you want to be.” Ashley O’s manager Catherine Ortiz says the song is inspired by Ashley’s own experiences and her perseverance through her career. Ortiz states, “The lyrics to “On a Roll” are so true. Ashley has worked very hard, and now she’s going to get what she deserves," states a press release by Netflix, according to The Wrap.

The track, 'On a Roll', is a remake of the 1989 hit song 'Head Like a Hole' by the Nine Inch Nails.

The fifth season of Black Mirror, consisting three episodes, premiered on the streaming giant's platform on 5 June.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 12:35:05 IST

