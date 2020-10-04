Netflix releases making-of Schitt’s Creek documentary, creator Dan Levy announces on Twitter

Schitt's Creek documentary comes weeks after Season six went out with a bang, sweeping the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmy Awards,

A behind-the-scenes documentary of the final season of Schitt’s Creek has arrived on Netflix. The series star and co-creator Dan Levy tweeted the news on Saturday.

Both the final season and the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards doc, which first aired on Pop following the series finale, were scheduled to begin streaming on the platform next week in the US.

An early press release says that the documentary goes into "wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and more."

Check out the announcement here

Surprise! Season 6 & the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary just dropped early on @netflix @Netflix_CA! Have a great weekend! 💫 pic.twitter.com/QJZ8CWhyqH — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 3, 2020

Featuring interviews with series creators Dan and Eugene Levy, and their fellow cast members Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, and Dustin Milligan, the doc offered viewers a rare look inside the making of the hit comedy show.

The streaming debut comes weeks after Season six went out with a bang, sweeping the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmy Awards, taking home all four acting trophies as well as those for directing, writing and Outstanding Comedy Series. No other comedy series has achieved a similar sweep at the Emmys.

Amy Segal, who produced a web series for Schitt's Creek, directs Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, which was commissioned by CBC. She also executive produces with Dan and Eugene Levy.

Schitt’s Creek, which debuted in 2015, was created by father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy and aired its final season earlier this year. It follows the formerly wealthy Rose family who is forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.