Netflix releases list of nine titles it removed on government requests, including Patriot Act's Saudi Arabia episode

For the first time since its inception in 1997, Netflix has revealed a list of nine shows and films it has taken down from its website on requests of governments across the world. Five out of the nine requests have come from the Singapore government, the most recent for the Brazilian comedy show The Last Hangover.

The streaming giant released its first-ever report on Environmental Social Governance, aimed at increasing transparency about the impact of the platform on society.

"We offer creators the ability to reach audiences all around the world. However, our catalog varies from country to country, including for [broadcasting] rights reasons [and] in some cases, we've been forced to remove specific titles or episodes of titles in specific countries due to government takedown demands," Netflix said in its report. The requests have all come from 2015 onward, and from five countries — Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam.

The streamer specified the content was only pulled down from only the country where the request came from. The report, however, did not mention how many requests of removal it has received in total.

Among the shows and segments which have been removed from Netflix are an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. In the episode titled 'Saudi Arabia,' the American-born Muslim lashed out at the country after the killing of The Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate of Istanbul.

Here's a full list of content taken down by Netflix on government's request.

In 2015, Netflix complied with the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body to remove The Bridge. The film is classified as “objectionable” in the country.

In 2017, Netflix complied with Vietnamese Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI) to remove Full Metal Jacket.

In 2017, Netflix complied with the German Commission for Youth Protection (KJM) to remove Night of the Living Dead. A version of the film is also banned in the country.

In 2018, Netflix complied with the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove Cooking on High, The Legend of 420, and Disjointed from the service in Singapore only.

In 2019, Netflix complied with the Saudi Communication and Information Technology Commission to remove one episode — “Saudi Arabia” — from Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

In 2019, Netflix complied with the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove The Last Temptation of Christ

In 2020, Netflix complied with the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove The Last Hangover.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 12:05:03 IST