Netflix releases first look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pedro Pascal's film We Can Be Heroes
Netflix will premiere We Can Be Heroes on 1 January, 2021.
Netflix recently shared the first look of Spy Kids director Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. The film is a follow-up to The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl with Taylor Dooley returning to play Lava Girl.
The story will see alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, as their children will team up to save their parents and the world. The children are led by Missy (YaYa Gosselin) who is yet to discover her super powers. Among these kidnapped parents are Marcus Moreno played by Pedro Pascal.
He, Christian Slater and Boyd Holbrook will be seen as members of a superhero league called the Heroics. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play Ms Gradenko, the director of the Heroics.
Here are the first look images
Robert Rodriguez's WE CAN BE HEROES, starring YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christian Slater, comes to Netflix globally January 1, 2021. pic.twitter.com/KQWPED07ZN
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 12, 2020
Other members of the cast include YaYa Gosselin, Christopher McDonald, Adriana Barraza, Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw.
Netflix will premiere We Can Be Heroes on 1 January, 2021.
