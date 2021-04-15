Netflix releases first look images of Never Have I Ever season 2, announces rapper Common as new cast member

Created and Produced by Mindy Kaling, the sophomore season of Never Have I Ever will release in July on Netflix.

Netflix has released first look images and announced Common as a recurring guest star for the second season of Never Have I Ever.

Common joins the cast as Dr Chris Jackson, a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini's (Poorna Jagannathan) building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone - except Nalini.

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

The first season concluded with Devi patching things up with her mom Nalini, spreading her dad’s ashes in Malibu. But a new problem arises when Devi finds herself in the midst of a love triangle, kissing nemesis-turned-love-interest Ben (Jaren Lewison), while her other crush Paxton (Darren Barnet) tries to call her to tell her he likes her.

The show is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Also starring Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Richa Moorjani, Megan Suri, Never Have I Ever season 2 returns is scheduled to release in July on Netflix.