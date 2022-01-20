Netflix releases first look images of Bridgerton season 2, featuring Sex Education actor Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley has been cast as Kate Sharma, a character of Indian descent and Anthony Bridgerton's romantic interest in the series
Netflix has released the first look images of Bridgerton season 2, featuring Simone Ashley, known for her work on shows like Sex Education and Because the Night.
She has been cast as Kate Sharma, a character of Indian descent. Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools.
The second season will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as chronicled in the second book of Quinn's Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.
According to Deadline, Ashley will play Anthony's romantic interest, although the two are sure to lock horns along the way.
The first season, which premiered on 25 December 2020, revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page). It also saw Anthony's on-again off-again relationship with opera singer Siena (played by Sabrina Bartlett) finally end.
On its debut, Bridgerton generally received positive reviews for its diverse cast and a Jane Austen novels-meet-Gossip Girl plot. Veteran star Julie Andrews voice stars as narrator Lady Whistledown, the author of the scandalous society pages
The series also features Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell and Bessie Carter.
Chris Van Dusen is the showrunner of Bridgerton, produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for shows like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.
Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 25 March.
Check out the first looks here
Bridgerton Season 2 premieres March 25 pic.twitter.com/pb8VEcjtSK
— Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
After Life season 3 review: Finale will move you in parts and may even leave you reaching for tissues
After Life season finale will still leave one unanswered simple question: What did Tony do to deserve so much love, and generosity even though his grief chafes at his wounded soul and makes him deride everyone around him?
Lily Collins' Emily In Paris renewed for two more seasons at Netflix
Emily In Paris season 2, which debuted in December, topped the Global Netflix Top 10 list with 107.6 million hours viewed from 22 to 26 December, Netflix had said in a statement
The Devil Judge review: K-drama on Netflix loses sharpness along the way, yet makes for a worthy watch
While The Devil Judge protagonist Yohan may not have the charisma of transgressive heroes like Vincenzo, he is still fun to watch and his nemesis is one of the most charismatic villains of the K-drama in recent times.