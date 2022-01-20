Simone Ashley has been cast as Kate Sharma, a character of Indian descent and Anthony Bridgerton's romantic interest in the series

Netflix has released the first look images of Bridgerton season 2, featuring Simone Ashley, known for her work on shows like Sex Education and Because the Night.

She has been cast as Kate Sharma, a character of Indian descent. Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools.

The second season will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as chronicled in the second book of Quinn's Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

According to Deadline, Ashley will play Anthony's romantic interest, although the two are sure to lock horns along the way.

The first season, which premiered on 25 December 2020, revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page). It also saw Anthony's on-again off-again relationship with opera singer Siena (played by Sabrina Bartlett) finally end.

On its debut, Bridgerton generally received positive reviews for its diverse cast and a Jane Austen novels-meet-Gossip Girl plot. Veteran star Julie Andrews voice stars as narrator Lady Whistledown, the author of the scandalous society pages

The series also features Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell and Bessie Carter.

Chris Van Dusen is the showrunner of Bridgerton, produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for shows like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 25 March.

Check out the first looks here

Bridgerton Season 2 premieres March 25 pic.twitter.com/pb8VEcjtSK — Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)