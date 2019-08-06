Netflix pulls plug on sci-fi series The OA after season 2, creator Brit Marling announces on Instagram

Netflix has pulled the plug on mystery drama The OA, four months after the show's sophomore season debuted on the streaming platform.

Created and executive produced by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the show revolves around Marling's Prairie Johnson who resurfaces after having been missing for seven years. Prairie, who was earlier blind, can see now and calls herself The OA, (the "Original Angel").

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix head of originals Cindy Holland said the team is looking forward to working with Marling and Batmanglij in future.

"We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realising it through their incredible artistry.

"We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions," Holland said.

Marling also took to Instagram to bid adieu to the show and thank the fans.

"Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story. The first time I heard the news I had a good cry. So did one of our executives at Netflix who has been with us since the early days when we were sketching out Hap's basement on the floor of the production office in Queens. It's been an intense journey whop worked on and cared about this story," she wrote.

