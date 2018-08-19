You are here:

Netflix pulls plug on Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale's talk shows reportedly due to poor viewership

Netflix has axed popular talk shows of hosts Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale. Wolf's show The Break with Michelle Wolf debuted on the streaming giant's platform on 27 May and had aired 10 episodes till now.

The show had been generating a decent amount of buzz for its equally silly and provocative segments on the week's biggest topics.

The Joel McHale Show was launched in February with 13 weekly installments. The news of its cancellation comes as a surprise as Netflix had ordered six additional episodes last month. A source told Deadline that 'neither show drew enough viewership to secure a renewal.'

Wolf, 33, and McHale, 46, earned a name for themselves after they co-hosted The Daily Show and The Soup, respectively.

The streaming giant, however, will continue to produce their other talk shows — Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 16:21 PM