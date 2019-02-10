Netflix pays $10 million for Sundance documentary, Knock Down the House, featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Netflix has acquired the rights to award-winning Sundance documentary Knock Down the House, featuring the campaigns of US Congresswoman and Democrat Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez and three other women candidates. According to Deadline, the streaming service paid $10 million, estimated to be the "biggest documentary sale".

Besides Ocasio-Cortez, other progressive politicians are Cori Bush, Amy Vilela, and Paula Jean Swearengin.

Chicago Tribune reports that the film was originally funded by a kickstarter campaign, raising $28,000.

The film is directed by Rachel Lears and produced by Lears, Robin Blotnick, and Sarah Olson.

Lears in a press release said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on the release of Knock Down the House. This platform will allow us to reach huge audiences worldwide, including viewers who may not usually watch independent documentaries. We’re also very excited to be working with Netflix on a campaign to spark wider cultural conversations about our democracy and how it can continue to evolve."

Knock Down the House won Festival Favorite Award at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Ocasio-Cortez was meant to attend the film's screening but was unable to make it because of the government shutdown but made an appearance via video conference, writes HuffPost.

Deadline further reports that Knock Down the House was one of the many documentaries that were sold for millions at Sundance. Other include Hulu's purchase of The Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary for $2 million, Netflix acquisition American Factory for $3 million, Natgeo's $3 million deal for Leonardo DiCaprio-produced Sea of Shadows, among others.

