Netflix options One Goal, true story of Somali refugees who join white high school soccer team

Lewiston: The story of a group of Somali refugees who joined a largely white high school soccer team in Maine and helped lead it to the state championship, could soon be on Netflix.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Netflix has optioned the book One Goal which tells the story of the 2015 Lewiston High School soccer team. The book portrays the team as a unifying force in a mill town that had been uneasy with an influx of immigrants.

Through One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together, author Amy Bass narrated the story of how the mayor of the town wrote a letter asking Somalis to stop coming, which soon became a national story. Meanwhile, the soccer coach of the town's high school integrated Somali kids onto his team, and their passion began to heal old wounds.

The true story of Lewinston's diverse community is a tale of how coach Mike McGraw bridges a divided community on their way to winning the finals.

Bass said on Wednesday that the option does not necessarily mean the story will end up as a movie or TV series, but she is glad there is interest.

Assistant coach Dan Gish says he expects the players would be proud that their story continues to draw national interest.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 11:14 AM