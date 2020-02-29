Netflix miniseries The Eddy, created by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle, to release on 8 May; watch teaser

Netflix has announced its upcoming limited series, The Eddy, will premiere on the platform on 8 May. They also released the first teaser from the show created by Damien Chazelle, the Oscar-winning director of La La Land.

The musical drama will be headlined by Andre Holland, the star of films such as Moonlight and Selma.

The series, set in Paris, will revolve around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.

Holland, 39, will play Elliot Udo, a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, who has now moved to the multicultural Paris, and is the part-owner of a failing jazz club. He has an on-again-off-again relationship with his lead singer Maja (Joanna Kulig) but is emotionally stunted, and is hiding from everyone. When his 15-year-old daughter shows up suddenly, Elliot has to face his weakness, and learn to grow up.

Clocking in less than a minute, the teaser sees Holland's Udo walk through the crowded streets of New York. He meets his daughter in the corner, and they enter the jazz club named The Eddy together.

Check out the teaser here

Damien Chazelle welcomes you to The Eddy pic.twitter.com/SW9oDpdW8L — Netflix US (@netflix) February 27, 2020

The eight-episode series marks Chazelle's foray into the television arena. The show, which hails from Endeavor Content, is written by Jack Thorne. It features dialogues in French, English, and Arabic.

The show also stars Tahar Rahim as Elliot's business partner Farid, Leïla Bekhti as Farid’s wife Amira, and Amandla Stenberg as Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie.

Chazelle, 34, will helm the first two episodes of the series, while Alan Poul will direct the final two.

Both the directors will also executive produce the series alongside Thorne, Glen Ballard, and Holland.

