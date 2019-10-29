You are here:

Netflix may enable users to alter playback speed of films and series, invites backlash from Aaron Paul, Judd Apatow

Press Trust of India

Oct 29, 2019 17:58:50 IST

Prominent Hollywood filmmakers, including Judd Apatow and Brad Bird, are against Netflix's new test feature on its platform that enables the user to alter the playback speed of films and series.

Many Android phones users have noticed the feature on their Netflix app that allows them to rush through a film or a series. It provides the playback speeds of 0.5x, 0.75x, 1.0x, 1.25x and 1.5x.

Apatow reacted angrily to the news of the new feature and tweeted a threat to the streamer.

Netflix logo. Image from Reuters

Here is Apatow's tweet

Bird, best known for directing The Incredibles, said Netflix's new move goes against its principles of supporting filmmakers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed and Aaron Paul, who recently featured in Netflix's Breaking Bad spin-off El Camino, also criticised the move.

A spokesperson of Netflix, however, said it is not yet final that the streamer will be incorporating the feature entirely on its platform.

"We're always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix," the representative said in a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix," he added.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 17:58:50 IST

