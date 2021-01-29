Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards nominations with 26 nods; winners to be announced in April

Netflix has scored nominations for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Prom and Big Mouth, among others, at the GLAAD Media Awards that recognises fair and accurate representations of LGBTQ people.

Netflix is once again the top contender at the GLAAD Media Awards with 26 nominations, snapping up film nods for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The Prom, comedy series nominations for Dead to Me and Big Mouth and drama TV nods for The Umbrella Academy and Ratched.

Netflix has for the past few years led the annual GLAAD nominations, which honours media for fair and accurate representations of LGBTQ people. HBO Max followed this year with nine nominations, and Amazon, Hulu and HBO each received four.

The Hallmark Channel received its first nomination for The Christmas House, the network’s first holiday movie featuring a gay lead character. GLAAD also noted that transgender characters were prominently featured in 9-1-1: Lone Star, Star Trek: Discovery, Saved by the Bell, Big Mouth and Supergirl.

Award recipients will be announced during a virtual ceremony scheduled for April.

Several categories increased from five to 10 nominees to recognise expanding levels of diverse LGBTQ representation across several media genres.

“This year’s nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement.

The organization also noted that Ryan Murphy created, directed and produced six nominees this year — RThe Prom, Boys in the Band, Circus of Books, Hollywood, Ratched and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Streaming services saw a total of 58 nominees, with cable receiving 29 nominations, and broadcast networks receiving 14. GLAAD also honoured Out, a Pixar animated short film on Disney+ which features Pixar’s first-ever lead LGBTQ storyline, and After Forever, an Emmy-Award winning short-form series on Amazon Prime Video that follows a group of gay friends.

In its recent Where We Are on TV report, GLAAD found that LGBTQ and gender inclusiveness on television has retreated slightly this season due to delays and shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music artists who earned GLAAD nominations this year include Adam Lambert, Brandy Clark, Halsey, Kehlani, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Ricky Martin and Sam Smith.